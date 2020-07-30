2020 Unicoi County Apple Festival cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Unicoi County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced on Thursday that one of the county’s biggest annual events has been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

According to a post from the Unicoi County Apple Festival, the 43rd annual festival had been scheduled for October 2-3.

Festival organizers said in the post that after months of reviewing possible scenarios, no safe options seemed to present themselves.

JUST IN: 43rd annual Apple Festival in downtown Erwin has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns. Was scheduled for October. — Curtis Carden (@Curtis_Carden) July 30, 2020

Organizers also said in the post that plans are already underway for the festival to return in 2021.

For more information, call the chamber of commerce at 423-743-3000.

