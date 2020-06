JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 2020 Umoja Festival will not take place in downtown Johnson City due to pandemic concerns.

According to event organizers, the festival, originally scheduled for September 4 and 5, was canceled as part of ongoing precautions.

The Umoja Festival committee is still working with the festival sponsors to find ways to create smaller arts and culture events.

