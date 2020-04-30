2020 Tri-Pride Parade and Festival postponed, date not yet determined

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 2020 TriPride Parade and Festival has been postponed, and a rescheduled date has not yet been announced.

According to a release from TriPride organizers, vendors who had signed up for the event will be given a full refund.

Sponsors will be offered a full refund or the option to hold their sponsorship until the next event.

The event had been scheduled for Saturday, August 29 in downtown Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia.

The event was postponed due to the spread of COVID-19, and organizers are considering a smaller event for 2020.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.