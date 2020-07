JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Out of caution for the community, the Southside Neighborhood Organization has decided to cancel the 2020 Tree Streets Yard Sale.

According to a post from SNO, the annual yard sale was cancelled because of the spread of COVID-19.

The yard sale has grown to include hundred of families and groups in the Tree Streets.

The post says yard sale fans can look for the return of the Tree Streets Yard Sale in 2021.