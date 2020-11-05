2020 Johnson City Turkey Trot 5K to be held virtually

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The annual Johnson City Turkey Trot 5K will be held as a virtual race this year with participants running on their own and submitting their times online.

According to Johnson City Mayor Jenny Brock and Up & At ‘Em board chair Mark Finucane, the 15th annual Turkey Trot will not be held in downtown Johnson City as per usual.

Registration for the virtual 5K opened on November 4 and remains open through November 29. Results must be turned in by December 1.

All participants who register will receive a commemorative shirt, medal and a buff. Dog bandanas are also available upon request.

The top 10 participating schools will also receive cash prizes.

To register, receive a map of a suggested 5K route or find more information, click here.

