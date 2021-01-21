20 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 191 new COVID-19 cases, 20 new deaths, and 339 new inactive or recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.

While the number of new deaths is shy of the record-high of 25 reported on Dec. 22, it ties Jan. 4 for the third-highest number of new deaths.

Seven of the new fatalities were reported in Greene County, six in Washington County, four in Sullivan County, two in Hawkins County, and one in Unicoi County.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 41 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 48 deaths were reported.

New cases by county: Sullivan 75, Washington 45, Hawkins 27, Greene 24, Carter 11, Johnson 5, and Unicoi 4.

Over the past seven days, the region has seen 1,597 new cases, compared to 2,283 new cases during the previous seven-day period.

There are currently 2,852 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 168 from yesterday.

The 7-day positivity rate is currently 25.15%.

To date, there have been 44,949 cases, 795 deaths, 41,302 recoveries, and 299,646 coronavirus tests reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

Statewide, the health department reported 3,492 new cases and 128 new deaths.

Over the past seven days, Tennessee has added 27,301 new cases. During the prior seven-day period, 36,245 new cases were reported.

The state has reported 452 deaths over the last seven days. During the previous seven-day period, 740 deaths were reported.

There are currently 49,655 active cases in Tennessee, a decline of 2,652 cases since yesterday.

The health department reported 2,513 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, down 140 from yesterday.

The state’s 7-day positivity rate stands at 14.02%.

To date, there have been 697,783 cases, 8,684 deaths, 16,344 hospitalizations, 639,444 recoveries, and 6,101,159 coronavirus tests reported in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 697,783 as of January 21, 2021 including 8,684 deaths, 2,513 current hospitalizations and 639,444 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 13.17%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/EDNMNWXap9 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) January 21, 2021

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 5,156 (+11)

Inactive/recovered: 4,790 (+31)

Deaths: 115 (0)

Active cases: 251 (-20)

Greene County

Total cases: 6,679 (+24)

Inactive/recovered: 6,113 (+45)

Deaths: 115 (+7)

Active cases: 451 (-28)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 4,526 (+27)

Inactive/recovered: 4,071 (+47)

Deaths: 72 (+2)

Active cases: 383 (-22)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,035 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 1,878 (+4)

Deaths: 33 (0)

Active cases: 124 (+1)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 12,811 (+75)

Inactive/recovered: 11,803 (+107)

Deaths: 216 (+4)

Active cases: 792 (-36)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,687 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 1,527 (+10)

Deaths: 45 (+1)

Active cases: 115 (-7)

Washington County

Total cases: 12,055 (+45)

Inactive/recovered: 11,120 (+95)

Deaths: 199 (+6)

Active cases: 736 (-56)