2 new COVID cases reported in NETN Monday as active cases drop to 250

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported two new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, and 29 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Monday.

Out of 233 new COVID tests reported in Northeast Tennessee by @TNDeptofHealth today, only 3 were positive. That's a regionwide 1-day positivity percentage of 1.3%. An encouraging contrast from a couple months ago. @WJHL11 — Jeff Keeling WJHL (@JeffKeeling12) June 7, 2021

New Cases

New cases by county: Sullivan +1 and Washington +1.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 151 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 242 new cases.

The 14-day new case average is currently 28.1, the lowest since July 9 of last year.

There have been 57,539 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

No new deaths were reported Monday in Northeast Tennessee (or the state). Health officials haven’t reported a new COVID-19 death in Northeast Tennessee in five days.

However, over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported seven new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, three deaths were reported.

There have been 1,073 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter 0, Greene -2, Hawkins -9, Johnson -1, Sullivan -11, Unicoi 0, and Washington -4.

Carter and Unicoi counties’ active case counts are slightly higher than they were last week. Most other counties have seen a decrease over the seven-day period.

There are currently 250 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 27 cases from yesterday. The region’s active case count hasn’t been this low since July 8 of last year in the onset of the post-July 4 surge.

Vaccinations

As of today, 174,449 people — or about 34.5% of the population — in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 110 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 864,195 cases.

The health department also reported no new deaths, leaving the state total at 12,479 deaths.

There are currently 2,998 active cases in Tennessee, down 111 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 848,718 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 57,539 (2)

Inactive/recovered: 56,216 (29)

Deaths: 1,073 (0)

Active cases: 250 (-27)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,711 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 6,530 (0)

Deaths: 159 (0)

Active cases: 22 (0)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,988 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 7,796 (+2)

Deaths: 159 (0)

Active cases: 33 (-2)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,298 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 6,150 (+9)

Deaths: 112 (0)

Active cases: 36 (-9)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,438 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 2,395 (+1)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 4 (-1)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 17,226 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 16,820 (+12)

Deaths: 304 (0)

Active cases: 102 (-11)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,055 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 1,999 (0)

Deaths: 49 (0)

Active cases: 7 (0)

Washington County

Total cases: 14,823 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 14,526 (+5)

Deaths: 251 (0)

Active cases: 46 (-4)