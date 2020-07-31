2 Johnson County High School football players test positive for COVID-19, superintendent says

JOHNSON COUNTY, TENN. (WJHL) – Two Johnson County High School football players tested positive for COVID-19 this week, according to Superintendent Mischelle Simcox.

Simcox said the district learned about the positive cases from the health department this week, and that officials canceled football practice the day they found out about the positive tests.

Simcox said that the health department is engaged in contact tracing to learn who might have been exposed by the two students.

Johnson county reported its highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases yesterday with 11 new cases, which is about 62 new cases per 100,000 residents in the county. Cases have increased in Johnson County by about 71% from last week.

The county has reported a total of 92 cases and six hospitalizations during the course of the pandemic so far.

Eleven children in the 5-18 age group have contracted the virus, with two of those cases reported yesterday according to state data.