184 new COVID-19 cases, 5 hospitalizations and 1 death reported in Southwest Virginia Wednesday

Southwest Virginia continues to post new COVID cases at more than 50% above the state rate on a population-adjusted basis.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 184 new cases of COVID-19, five new hospitalizations and one new death (in Smyth County) related to the virus in Southwest Virginia Wednesday.

New COVID case rates in News Channel 11’s nine-county viewing area of Southwest Virginia continue to be among the state’s highest — though the seven-day rate of new cases per 100,000 population dropped slightly from Tuesday to Wednesday.

The rolling seven-day total of new cases per 100,000 population is 350.1. That’s 56% higher than Virginia’s statewide rate of 224, but barely half Northeast Tennessee’s rate of 648.9.

The new death was reported in Smyth County. Russell County reported two new hospitalizations and Smyth, Washington and Wise counties each reported one.

The regional new case rate is highest in Wise, Scott and Smyth counties, all of which are above the region-wide average.

VDH reported 571,686 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 747,640.

VDH reports there have been 9,895 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,796 cases / 135 hospitalizations / 39 deaths (13 new cases)

Buchanan County – 1,757 cases / 126 hospitalizations / 47 deaths (18 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations)

Dickenson County – 1,084 cases / 48 hospitalizations / 19 deaths (4 new cases)

Lee County – 2,644 cases / 118 hospitalizations / 48 deaths (17 new cases)

Norton – 364 cases / 19 hospitalizations / 7 deaths (4 new cases)

Russell County – 2,528 cases / 138 hospitalizations / 41 deaths (9 new cases)

Scott County – 2,142 cases / 140 hospitalizations / 61 deaths (14 new cases)

Smyth County – 3,295 cases / 217 hospitalizations / 96 deaths (20 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Tazewell County – 4,139 cases / 196 hospitalizations / 77 deaths (33 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 5,588 cases / 461 hospitalizations / 115 deaths (25 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 3,736 cases / 193 hospitalizations / 108 deaths (27 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

