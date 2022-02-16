RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Reported COVID-19 deaths continued to mount Wednesday in Southwest Virginia as the toll of the Omicron variant becomes clearer with the Virginia Department of Health’s (VDH) reporting of 18 deaths in the rural region.

A continued high death rate is likely as the nine-county area has seen new COVID case rates decline much more slowly than they did across the state, which continues to experience its own surge in reported deaths. A total of 496 new cases were reported in Southwest Virginia Wednesday and the region’s seven-day new case rate of 901 per 100,000 residents is more than triple Virginia’s rate of 267.

The largest single-day death total reported in many weeks included nine deaths in Smyth County, which has the third-highest population-adjusted COVID death rate among Virginia’s 95 counties. Mount Rogers Health District’s Breanne Forbes Hubbard said the recent rise in reported deaths, including Wednesday’s numbers, represent deaths that have occurred within the past two to four weeks, not “old deaths” being added to the total.

21-day COVID death rates have soared in Virginia and Southwest Virginia over the past couple of weeks, with more recent rates shown in red.

Two to four weeks is a typical lag time from an actual date of a COVID death to when it’s recorded and reported on the system. That means most or all of the 100 Southwest Virginia COVID deaths reported just since Jan. 24 likely came from Omicron cases.

A look at 21-day death rates shows the increase that’s occurred both statewide and regionally since Feb. 1. At that point, Virginia had 6.3 reported deaths per 100,000 over 21 days and Southwest Virginia had 14.4. By Wednesday, that rate had shot up to 21.3 for Virginia and increased to 32.3 for Southwest Virginia.

Virginia’s shorter-term death rate, the seven-day rate, has declined over the past week. It peaked on Feb. 8 at 11.3. Southwest Virginia’s, where the Omicron variant arrived slightly later, has continued climbing and reached 15.1 with Wednesday’s report.

In addition to Smyth County’s nine, one COVID death each was reported in Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Scott and Tazewell counties. Two new deaths each were reported out of Washington and Wise counties.

The region also reported 13 new COVID hospitalizations, which Forbes Hubbard said also are likely of recent vintage. That included eight in Smyth County, two in Washington County and one each in Scott, Russell and Dickenson counties.

Washington and Smyth counties have the first and second-highest population-adjusted COVID hospitalization rates in Virginia. They’re part of a cluster of five adjoining counties in the Mount Rogers Health District with five of the seven highest overall rates. The others are Carroll, Grayson and Wythe counties.

The highest current new case rates are in Smyth, Lee, Wise and Scott counties, all of which are between 1,082 and 1,191.

Statewide, VDH reported 1,152,496 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Feb. 16.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 1,616,763.

VDH reports there have been 14,808 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of local COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia, with new case numbers on Feb. 16.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 4,232 cases / 212 hospitalizations / 67 deaths (18 new cases)

Buchanan County – 4,446 cases / 188 hospitalizations / 94 deaths (25 new cases, 1 new death)

Dickenson County – 3,142 cases / 71 hospitalizations / 41 deaths (22 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Lee County – 5,970 cases / 156 hospitalizations / 80 deaths (38 new cases, 1 new death)

Norton – 1,243 cases / 38 hospitalizations / 22 deaths (13 new cases)

Russell County – 6,524 cases / 186 hospitalizations / 94 deaths (39 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Scott County – 5,517 cases / 200 hospitalizations / 99 deaths (72 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Smyth County – 8,277 cases / 379 hospitalizations / 155 deaths (83 new cases, 8 new hospitalizations, 9 new deaths)

Tazewell County – 9,595 cases / 253 hospitalizations / 144 deaths (66 new cases, 1 new death)

Washington County, Va. – 13,257 cases / 730 hospitalizations / 201 deaths (54 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 2 new deaths)

Wise County – 9,690 cases / 287 hospitalizations / 171 deaths (66 new cases, 2 new deaths)

