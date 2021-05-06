178 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths reported in NETN Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 178 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 80 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +25, Greene +20, Hawkins +39, Johnson +17, Sullivan +40, Unicoi +9, and Washington +28.

With 178 new cases reported, today snaps a six-day streak in which fewer than 100 new cases were reported each day.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 573 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 711 new cases.

Despite the relatively large increase, the 14-day new case rate continued to drop, from an average of 95 new cases per day to 91.7.

There have been 56,326 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

Two new deaths were reported Thursday in Carter County.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported nine new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, six deaths were reported.

There have been 1,047 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Every county saw an increase in active cases Thursday. Change in active cases by county: Carter +12, Greene +15, Hawkins +33, Johnson +15, Sullivan +8, Unicoi +4, and Washington +9.

There are currently 1,377 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 96 cases from yesterday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,187 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 852,072 cases.

The health department also reported 17 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,245 deaths.

There are currently 11,328 active cases in Tennessee, up 213 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 828,499 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 56,326 (+178)

Inactive/recovered: 53,902 (+80)

Deaths: 1,047 (+2)

Active cases: 1,377 (96)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,628 (+25)

Inactive/recovered: 6,337 (+11)

Deaths: 158 (+2)

Active cases: 133 (+12)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,864 (+20)

Inactive/recovered: 7,622 (+5)

Deaths: 155 (0)

Active cases: 87 (+15)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,050 (+39)

Inactive/recovered: 5,758 (+6)

Deaths: 107 (0)

Active cases: 185 (+33)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,408 (+17)

Inactive/recovered: 2,309 (+2)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 60 (+15)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 16,760 (+40)

Inactive/recovered: 15,903 (+32)

Deaths: 294 (0)

Active cases: 563 (+8)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,034 (+9)

Inactive/recovered: 1,927 (+5)

Deaths: 49 (0)

Active cases: 58 (+4)

Washington County

Total cases: 14,582 (+28)

Inactive/recovered: 14,046 (+19)

Deaths: 245 (0)

Active cases: 291 (+9)