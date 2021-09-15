17 new COVID-19 deaths reported in NE Tennessee on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 17 new COVID-19 deaths in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday, the highest number of new deaths reported in a day since Jan. 25.

With the 12 new deaths reported yesterday and today’s 17 new deaths, the region has added 29 coronavirus deaths in just two days.

The health department also reported 565 new cases and 747 new inactive/recoveries in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.

New Deaths

New deaths were reported in every county except Unicoi.

New deaths reported today by county: Carter +1, Greene +5, Hawkins +3, Johnson +2, Sullivan +3, and Washington +3.

Greene County currently leads the seven-county region in 7-day deaths per 100,000 people.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 45 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 35 deaths were reported. That is the highest 7-day total since early February.

Northeast Tennessee’s 7-day death rate per 100,000 people is higher than both the state and national rates. Tennessee’s rate is more than double the national average.

According to the CDC, Tennessee has the 9th highest 7-day death rate per 100,000 in the country.

There have been 1,283 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +44, Greene +101, Hawkins +81, Johnson +26, Sullivan +173, Unicoi +24, and Washington +116.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 4,317 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 3,947 new cases.

There have been 79,584 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

Greene and Hawkins counties continue to have the highest 7-day case rates per 100,000 people in Northeast Tennessee.

According to the CDC, Tennessee has the highest 7-day case rate per 100,000 people in the country.

New Cases Among School-Aged Children

The share of new cases among school-aged children has continued to slowly decrease. Over the past week, there have been 937 new cases among 5–18 year-olds in Northeast Tennessee. New cases in that age group made up 22% of all new cases reported during that period of time.

As of today, new cases among school-aged children are down 13% from a week ago and up 43% from a month ago.

Active Cases

There are currently 6,169 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 199 cases from yesterday.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter -58, Greene -41, Hawkins +95, Johnson -27, Sullivan -63, Unicoi -22, and Washington -88.

Vaccinations

Sullivan County reached a vaccination milestone Wednesday when it became the second Northeast Tennessee county to reach 45% of its population fully vaccinated. Unicoi is the only other county close to reaching the 45% fully vaccinated mark.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 7,526 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,167,290 cases.

The health department also reported 87 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 14,224 deaths.

There are currently 77,823 active cases in Tennessee, down 2,252 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,075,243 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 79,584 (565)

Inactive/recovered: 72,132 (747)

Deaths: 1,283 (17)

Active cases: 6,169 (-199)

Carter County

Total cases: 9,408 (+44)

Inactive/recovered: 8,504 (+82)

Deaths: 191 (+1)

Active cases: 713 (-39)

Greene County

Total cases: 11,736 (+101)

Inactive/recovered: 10,448 (+135)

Deaths: 198 (+5)

Active cases: 1,090 (-39)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 9,031 (+81)

Inactive/recovered: 8,018 (+92)

Deaths: 139 (+3)

Active cases: 874 (-14)

Johnson County

Total cases: 3,114 (+26)

Inactive/recovered: 2,878 (+35)

Deaths: 43 (+2)

Active cases: 193 (-11)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 23,775 (+173)

Inactive/recovered: 21,650 (+232)

Deaths: 368 (+3)

Active cases: 1,757 (-62)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,836 (+24)

Inactive/recovered: 2,544 (+32)

Deaths: 56 (0)

Active cases: 236 (-8)

Washington County

Total cases: 19,684 (+116)

Inactive/recovered: 18,090 (+139)

Deaths: 288 (+3)

Active cases: 1,306 (-26)