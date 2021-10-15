169 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths reported in NE Tennessee on Friday

Active cases at lowest level since early August

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 169 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths, and 287 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 231,144 people, or about 45.7% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

Carter County reached a milestone Friday with 35% of its population now fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

There were 1,385 new vaccinations over the past week, down 33% from the previous seven-day period and down 53% from about a month ago.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +18, Greene +34, Hawkins +22, Johnson +5, Sullivan +39, Unicoi +8, and Washington +43.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 1,308 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,633 new cases.

There have been 87,971 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

The region and state have higher new case rates than the national average.

Cases Among School-Aged Children

Over the past week, there have been 203 new cases among 5–18 year-olds in Northeast Tennessee, the lowest 7-day case count since Aug. 6.

New cases in that age group made up 16% of all new cases reported in the last week.

As of today, new cases among school-aged children are down 38% from a week ago and down 79% from a month ago.

New Deaths

New deaths reported today by county: Carter +1, Greene +1, Hawkins +1, and Washington +1.

For the past week, Greene County continued to lead the region in new COVID-19 deaths per population.

Northeast Tennessee’s current death rate is nearly double the state’s and nearly triple the national average.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 38 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 37 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,454 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

The TDH reported 2,292 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, the region’s lowest active case count since Aug. 9.

All seven counties saw a drop in active cases over the past week.

However, Greene County still leads the region in active cases per population.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,124 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,263,068 cases.

The health department also reported 60 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 15,829 deaths.

There are currently 24,573 active cases in Tennessee, down 917 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,222,666 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 87,971 (169)

Inactive/recovered: 84,225 (287)

Deaths: 1,454 (4)

Active cases: 2,292 (-122)

Carter County

Total cases: 10,374 (+18)

Inactive/recovered: 9,946 (+29)

Deaths: 209 (+1)

Active cases: 219 (-12)

Greene County

Total cases: 13,339 (+34)

Inactive/recovered: 12,561 (+64)

Deaths: 235 (+1)

Active cases: 543 (-31)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 10,046 (+22)

Inactive/recovered: 9,639 (+29)

Deaths: 164 (+1)

Active cases: 243 (-8)

Johnson County

Total cases: 3,489 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 3,351 (+10)

Deaths: 47 (0)

Active cases: 91 (-5)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 26,265 (+39)

Inactive/recovered: 25,162 (+83)

Deaths: 413 (0)

Active cases: 690 (-44)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,104 (+8)

Inactive/recovered: 2,985 (+5)

Deaths: 64 (0)

Active cases: 55 (+3)

Washington County

Total cases: 21,354 (+43)

Inactive/recovered: 20,581 (+67)

Deaths: 322 (+1)

Active cases: 451 (-25)