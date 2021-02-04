164 new COVID-19 cases, five new deaths reported in NETN on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 164 new COVID-19 cases, five new deaths, and 168 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.

New Cases

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 1,106 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 952 new cases.

There have been 47,007 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 54 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 60 deaths were reported.

There have been 909 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

There are currently 1,532 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down nine from yesterday.

This marks the fourth consecutive day that active cases have declined.

Positivity Rate

The 7-day positivity rate is currently 11.92%.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 3,154 new cases statewide, bringing the state’s total to 736,370 cases.

The health department also reported 169 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 10,202 deaths. That’s the third highest number of new deaths reported so far. The record is 192 deaths reported on Jan. 26.

The current 14-day and 30-day death totals are at record highs, with 1,518 deaths reported over the past 14 days and 2,935 reported over the past 30 days.

There are currently 29,058 active cases in Tennessee, down 418 from yesterday. This marks the fourth day of declining active cases.

The health department reported 1,443 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, down 49 from yesterday. Hospitalizations have declined daily since Jan. 20.

To date, there have been 17,469 hospitalizations across the state.

Health officials have reported 697,110 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 736,370 as of February 4, 2021 including 10,202 deaths, 1,443 current hospitalizations and 697,110 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 8.23%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/IzoSiNKX5U — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) February 4, 2021

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 5,386 (+28)

Inactive/recovered: 5,074 (+14)

Deaths: 137 (+1)

Active cases: 175 (+13)

Greene County

Total cases: 6,957 (+22)

Inactive/recovered: 6,621 (+28)

Deaths: 132 (+2)

Active cases: 204 (-8)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 4,861 (+18)

Inactive/recovered: 4,519 (+25)

Deaths: 87 (0)

Active cases: 255 (-7)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,114 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 2,020 (+6)

Deaths: 36 (0)

Active cases: 58 (-1)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 13,445 (+55)

Inactive/recovered: 12,728 (+48)

Deaths: 249 (+2)

Active cases: 468 (+5)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,727 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 1,650 (+5)

Deaths: 47 (0)

Active cases: 30 (-3)

Washington County

Total cases: 12,517 (+34)

Inactive/recovered: 11,954 (+42)

Deaths: 221 (0)

Active cases: 342 (-8)