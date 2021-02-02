164 new COVID-19 cases, eight new deaths reported in NETN on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 164 new COVID-19 cases, eight new deaths, and 189 new inactive or recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday.

Cases

Over the past seven days, the region has seen 1,055 new cases, compared to 1,181 new cases during the previous seven-day period.

Deaths

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 55 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 70 deaths were reported.

Northeast Tennessee has added 125 new deaths in the past 14 days, the most of any 14-day period so far.

Active cases

There are currently 1,683 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 33 from yesterday.

Positivity Rate

The 7-day positivity rate is currently 11.53%.

To date, there have been 46,731 cases, 896 deaths, and 44,152 recoveries reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

Statewide, the health department reported 2,173 new cases and 147 new deaths.

Over the past seven days, Tennessee has added 18,954 new cases. During the prior seven-day period, 22,598 new cases were reported.

The state has reported 738 deaths over the last seven days. During the previous seven-day period, 692 deaths were reported. The 14-day and 30-day averages are at record-highs.

There are currently 32,497 active cases in Tennessee, down 1,775 from yesterday.

The health department reported 1,547 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, down 15 from yesterday.

The state’s 7-day positivity rate stands at 10.64%.

To date, there have been 731,360 cases, 9,900 deaths, 17,276 hospitalizations, and 688,963 recoveries reported in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 731,360 as of February 2, 2021 including 9,900 deaths, 1,547 current hospitalizations and 688,963 inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 12.81%. Full report with additional data at https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/qTF171wJ9S — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) February 2, 2021

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 5,339 (+20)

Inactive/recovered: 5,040 (+19)

Deaths: 133 (+1)

Active cases: 166 (0)

Greene County

Total cases: 6,917 (+24)

Inactive/recovered: 6,550 (+29)

Deaths: 129 (+2)

Active cases: 238 (-7)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 4,824 (+27)

Inactive/recovered: 4,448 (+13)

Deaths: 87 (+3)

Active cases: 289 (+11)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,108 (+9)

Inactive/recovered: 2,005 (+3)

Deaths: 36 (0)

Active cases: 67 (+6)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 13,363 (+64)

Inactive/recovered: 12,619 (+65)

Deaths: 244 (+1)

Active cases: 500 (-2)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,724 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 1,641 (+8)

Deaths: 47 (0)

Active cases: 36 (-7)

Washington County

Total cases: 12,456 (+19)

Inactive/recovered: 11,849 (+52)

Deaths: 220 (+1)

Active cases: 387 (-34)