164 employees laid off at Meadowview Conference and Resort Convention Center, “may extend beyond six months”

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – 164 employees are laid off at the Meadowview Conference and Resort Convention Center.

According to a WARN Notice posted on the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development website, the layoffs began on March 17.

The layoffs were intended to be temporary, according to the WARN Notice.

The WARN Notice shows the company stated “it is reasonably foreseeable that these temporary actions may extend beyond six months.”

TDLWD’s Dislocated Worker Unit was notified of the layoffs on June 8, and the notice was posted on June 9.

