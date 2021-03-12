161 new COVID-19 cases reported in NETN, 90 in Sullivan County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 161 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 112 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +7, Greene +11, Hawkins +19, Johnson +2, Sullivan +90, Unicoi +2, and Washington +30.

Today marks three straight days of 100 or more new cases per day. The last time that happened was mid to late-February.

With 90 new cases, Sullivan County experienced its largest increase in cases since late January. Earlier this week, the county health department said the county’s current numbers were “artificially high” due to delays in case reporting. News Channel 11 has reached out to the health department once again to see if that is the reason for today’s large number of new cases.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 568 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 520 new cases.

There have been 50,471 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

Two new deaths were reported in Northeast Tennessee, both in Hawkins County, as the region continues to approach 1,000 total deaths.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported six new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, nine deaths were reported.

There have been 998 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter 0, Greene +4, Hawkins +7, Johnson -3, Sullivan +24, Unicoi 0, and Washington +15.

There are currently 789 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 47 cases from yesterday.

The region’s active case count has increased for two days now. Despite this, as of yesterday, all seven counties had still experienced a decline in active cases over the previous seven days. But with today’s numbers, Greene, Sullivan, and Washington counties have experienced an increase over the past week, with Sullivan leading the way with an increase of 31 active cases over the past week.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,543 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 789,652 cases.

The health department also reported 16 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 11,639 deaths.

There are currently 12,572 active cases in Tennessee, up 56 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 765,441 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 789,652 as of March 12, 2021 including 11,639 deaths, 699 current hospitalizations and 765,441 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 6.08%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/sC00q1Gnj4 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 12, 2021

The following data was reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 50,471 (+161)

Inactive/recovered: 48,684 (+112)

Deaths: 998 (+2)

Active cases: 789 (47)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,033 (+7)

Inactive/recovered: 5,816 (+7)

Deaths: 155 (0)

Active cases: 62 (0)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,356 (+11)

Inactive/recovered: 7,144 (+7)

Deaths: 148 (0)

Active cases: 64 (+4)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 5,353 (+19)

Inactive/recovered: 5,151 (+10)

Deaths: 100 (+2)

Active cases: 102 (+7)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,183 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 2,130 (+5)

Deaths: 38 (0)

Active cases: 15 (-3)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 14,762 (+90)

Inactive/recovered: 14,146 (+66)

Deaths: 276 (0)

Active cases: 340 (+24)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,829 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 1,756 (+2)

Deaths: 47 (0)

Active cases: 26 (0)

Washington County

Total cases: 12,955 (+30)

Inactive/recovered: 12,541 (+15)

Deaths: 234 (0)

Active cases: 180 (+15)