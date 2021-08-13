16 top ETSU administrators urge community to get vaccinated, wear masks

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Top administrators at East Tennessee State University issued a rare public appeal for people to take action to stop the spread of COVID-19.

On Friday, ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland and other university administrators issued an open letter to neighbors and leaders across the Tri-Cities.

The letter from university and ETSU College of Medicine administrators states COVID-19 vaccines work and said the risk of the vaccine is far less than the risk of illness.

“There is a very strong correlation between a state’s rate of vaccination and their death rate from COVID-19,” the letter reads. “The best way to prevent continuing spread of the virus is vaccination. Everyone should be vaccinated as soon as possible.”

In the letter, ETSU administrators also state face masks work in stopping the spread of respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, and they called on local leaders to institute mask mandates indoors.

“We agree with the CDC recommendation that masks should be worn indoors during times of increased viral transmission,” the letter states. “We are certainly in a time of increased transmission in our region and across Tennessee.”

The letter concludes by urging the community to work together and support others during the fight against the virus.

In total, 16 university administrators signed the letter. You can read the letter in its entirety below: