155 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported Friday in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 201,530 confirmed cases and 9,473 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, an increase of 1,556 total cases since Thursday.

The health department also announced 2,614 confirmed deaths, 1,023 current hospitalizations, and 191,651 recovered or inactive cases. More than 3.1 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Thursday, TDH reported 200,103 confirmed cases and 2,591 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 211,030 as of October 9, 2020 including 2,732 deaths, 1,023 current hospitalizations and 191,651 inactive/recovered. Percent positive for today is 6.04%. For the full report with additional data, visit https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/psCEQ8Eufc — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) October 9, 2020

No new deaths were reported Friday in Northeast Tennessee.

TDH reported 155 new cases locally: 59 in Sullivan County, 33 in Washington County, 20 in Greene County, 18 in Hawkins County, 15 in Carter County, and 10 in Johnson County. No new cases were reported in Unicoi County.

Here is a visual of new cases by county: pic.twitter.com/2lg46Y5yPq — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) October 9, 2020

TDH also reported 95 new recoveries in our area.

There are currently 1,188 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 1,128 on Friday.

Active cases fell a little yesterday, but they continued climbing today, ending the week at 1,188 cases.



You'll notice spikes in Sullivan County, now reporting the most active cases in the region. Officials tell us it's combination of nursing home outbreaks and community spread pic.twitter.com/pUNQ8uD16Y — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) October 9, 2020

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 1,282

Inactive/recovered: 1,160

Deaths: 31

Active cases: 91 (+5)

Greene County

Total cases: 1,288

Inactive/recovered: 1,122

Deaths: 48

Active cases: 118 (+12)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 940

Inactive/recovered: 815

Deaths: 22

Active cases: 103 (+10)

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,019

Inactive/recovered: 722

Deaths: 4

Active cases: 293 (0)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 2,581

Inactive/recovered: 2,210

Deaths: 35

Active cases: 336 (+23)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 300

Inactive/recovered: 290

Deaths: 1

Active cases: 9 (0)

Washington County

Total cases: 2,623

Inactive/recovered: 2,346

Deaths: 39

Active cases: 238 (+10)