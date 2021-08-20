155 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported in Southwest Virginia

COVID-19 community spread rates increased 44% the past week in Southwest Virginia compared to 23% statewide – widening the gap between the region and the state.

Case growth trend continues to outpace statewide numbers

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 155 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death related to the virus in Southwest Virginia Friday.

The death was reported in Wise County.

The nine counties in News Channel 11’s viewing area now have a seven-day community spread rate of 313.0 cases per 100,000 population — 65% higher than Virginia’s statewide rate of 190.4.

The regional rate has increased 44% over the past week.

For the first time during the Delta surge, two counties surpassed 400 new weekly cases per 100,000 population — Wise County (including Norton) at 413.4 and Russell County at 402.5.

Those counties now have rates more than four times higher than the Center for Disease Control (CDC) “high transmission” threshold of 100 or more new weekly cases per 100,000.

Southwest Virginia’s 7-day COVID community spread rate (in red) is now 65% higher than the state’s as a whole.

Five area counties have rates above 300.

Three new hospitalizations were reported in the region as well — one each in Bristol, Washington County and Russell County.

Virginia

VDH reported 562,816 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 734,079.

VDH reports there have been 9,836 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,755 cases / 133 hospitalizations / 39 deaths (7 new cases / 1 new hospitalization)

Buchanan County – 1,705 cases / 124 hospitalizations / 47 deaths (2 new cases)

Dickenson County – 1,067 cases / 48 hospitalizations / 19 deaths (1 new case)

Lee County – 2,575 cases / 118 hospitalizations / 48 deaths (4 new cases)

Norton – 354 cases / 19 hospitalizations / 7 deaths (2 new cases)

Russell County – 2,478 cases / 137 hospitalizations / 40 deaths (21 new cases)

Scott County – 2,083 cases / 140 hospitalizations / 61 deaths (17 new cases / 1 new hospitalization)

Smyth County – 3,217 cases / 212 hospitalizations / 95 deaths (16 new cases)

Tazewell County – 4,046 cases / 195 hospitalizations / 77 deaths (30 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Washington County, Va. – 5,481 cases / 458 hospitalizations / 115 deaths (22 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 3,636 cases / 191 hospitalizations / 108 deaths (40 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

