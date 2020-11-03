15 new COVID-19 deaths, 7 in Washington County, reported Tuesday in NETN

Breaks previous record for single-day new deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 250,991 confirmed cases and 15,366 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, an increase of 1,770 total cases since Monday.

The health department also announced 3,249 confirmed deaths, 1,461 current hospitalizations, and 237,736 recovered or inactive cases. More than 3.7 million coronavirus tests have been logged.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 266,357 as of November 3, 2020 including 3,454 deaths, 1,461 current hospitalizations and 237,736 inactive/recovered. Percent positive for today is 13.52%. For the full report with additional data, visit https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/jnJ2YUiiOh — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) November 3, 2020

Fifteen new deaths were reported Tuesday in Northeast Tennessee: seven in Washington County, three in Sullivan County, and one each in Carter, Greene, Hawkins, Johnson, and Unicoi counties.

That sets a new record for single-day new deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee. The previous record was 13 deaths on Sept. 11.

Today also sets the record for the most new hospitalizations reported in NETN in one day. 21 reported today, passing the former record of 18 hospitalizations reported on July 29.



The trend of new hospitalizations is also at an all-time high today. pic.twitter.com/h10dNSy9o1 — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) November 3, 2020

TDH reported 291 new cases locally: 102 in Washington County, 75 in Washington County, 50 in Carter County, 40 in Greene County, 12 in Hawkins County, 10 in Unicoi County, and two in Johnson County.

The health department also reported 352 new inactive/recovered cases in our area.

Here is where all the current active cases are by county. pic.twitter.com/QcDWoU1piz — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) November 3, 2020

There are currently 2,479 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 2,555 on Monday.

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 1,798 (+50)

Inactive/recovered: 1,478 (+31)

Deaths: 37 (+1)

Active cases: 283 (+18)

Greene County

Total cases: 2,038 (+40)

Inactive/recovered: 1,630 (+51)

Deaths: 57 (+1)

Active cases: 351 (-12)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 1,324 (+12)

Inactive/recovered: 1,149 (+27)

Deaths: 30 (+1)

Active cases: 145 (-16)

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,234 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 1,118 (+15)

Deaths: 10 (+1)

Active cases: 106 (-14)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 4,167 (+23)

Inactive/recovered: 3,424 (+118)

Deaths: 58 (+3)

Active cases: 760 (-46)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 525 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 388 (+14)

Deaths: 7 (+1)

Active cases: 130 (-5)

Washington County

Total cases: 4,069 (+102)

Inactive/recovered: 3,298 (+96)

Deaths: 67 (+7)

Active cases: 704 (-1)