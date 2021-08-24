147 new COVID-19 cases, 4 hospitalizations and 1 death reported Tuesday in Southwest Virginia

COVID case rates have increased in August nearly twice as fast in Southwest Virginia as they have statewide. (WJHL Photo)

Case rate has risen 39% in the past week – is 63% higher than statewide rate

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 147 new cases of COVID-19, four new hospitalizations and one new death (in Russell County) related to the virus in Southwest Virginia Tuesday.

New COVID case rates in News Channel 11’s nine-county viewing area of Southwest Virginia continue to be among the state’s highest.

The rolling seven-day total of new cases per 100,000 population has risen 358% in Southwest Virginia since July 30, compared to 200% in Virginia statewide.

The gap has widened in the past week.

The new death was reported in Russell County, while Smyth, Washington and Tazewell counties each reported one new hospitalization — as did the city of Bristol.

COVID-19 new case rates in Southwest Virginia continue to be among the highest in the state based on a 7-day average of new cases per 100,000 population.

The regional new case rate has risen by 39% in the past week, compared to a 22% increase statewide. Currently, it’s highest in Wise and Russell counties, with Russell County also above the regionwide average of 348.6.6 new weekly cases per 100,000.

The regional rate is 63% higher than the state average.

Spread rates continue to be significantly higher in the seven counties of Northeast Tennessee, where they reached a regional rate of 643.7 Monday.

VDH reported 569,469 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 744,187.

VDH reports there have been 9,877 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,783 cases / 135 hospitalizations / 39 deaths (7 new cases / 1 new hospitalization)
Buchanan County – 1,739 cases / 124 hospitalizations / 47 deaths (8 new cases)
Dickenson County – 1,080 cases / 48 hospitalizations / 19 deaths (3 new cases)
Lee County – 2,627 cases / 118 hospitalizations / 48 deaths (13 new cases)
Norton – 360 cases / 19 hospitalizations / 7 deaths (0 new cases)
Russell County – 2,519 cases / 138 hospitalizations / 41 deaths (12 new cases, 1 new death)
Scott County – 2,128 cases / 140 hospitalizations / 61 deaths (14 new cases)
Smyth County – 3,275 cases / 216 hospitalizations / 95 deaths (24 new cases, 1 new hospitalizations)
Tazewell County – 4,106 cases / 196 hospitalizations / 77 deaths (19 new cases, 1new hospitalization)
Washington County, Va. – 5,563 cases / 460 hospitalizations / 115 deaths (22 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)
Wise County – 3,709 cases / 192 hospitalizations / 108 deaths (25 new cases)

