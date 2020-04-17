147 A Services Group employees temporarily laid off in Greene, Claiborne County

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Services Group has temporarily laid off 147 employees from facilities in two counties.

According to a WARN Notice, the layoff took effect on April 6, but the notice was just posted Friday.

A memorandum from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development says the two affected facilities are located in Midway and Tazewell.

The memorandum also says the employees at the facilities are not represented by a collective bargaining agreement, so the East and Northeast Local Workforce Development Area rapid response teams have been notified to work with the employer and employees.

For questions directed toward the rapid response team, call 615-253-6355.

For any legislative questions regarding the WARN Notice, call 615-770-1710.

