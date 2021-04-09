141 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in NETN on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 141 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, and 100 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +12, Greene +13, Hawkins +13, Johnson +2, Sullivan +51, Unicoi +5, and Washington +45.

Yesterday, 221 new cases were reported — the most since late January. Today also marks four straight days of 100-plus new cases. That hasn’t happened since mid to late February.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 888 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 755 new cases.

There have been 53,468 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

For the second day in a row, no new deaths were reported in Northeast Tennessee.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported five new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, seven deaths were reported.

There have been 1,022 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter -1, Greene +3, Hawkins +9, Johnson -2, Sullivan +18, Unicoi +2, and Washington +12.

There are currently 1,439 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 41 cases from yesterday. The region’s active case count has been on the rise since Sunday.

All seven counties have now seen an increase in active cases over the past seven days. Yesterday, Sullivan County was the only county that had seen a decrease.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,120 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 822,085 cases.

The health department also reported four new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,001 deaths.

There are currently 13,073 active cases in Tennessee, down 10 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 797,011 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 822,085 as of April 9, 2021 including 12,001 deaths, 837 current hospitalizations and 797,011 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 5.80%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/8yDQ2Ge2uD — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) April 9, 2021

The following data was reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 53,468 (+141)

Inactive/recovered: 51,007 (+100)

Deaths: 1,022 (0)

Active cases: 1,439 (41)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,332 (+12)

Inactive/recovered: 6,032 (+13)

Deaths: 156 (0)

Active cases: 144 (-1)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,645 (+13)

Inactive/recovered: 7,351 (+10)

Deaths: 151 (0)

Active cases: 143 (+3)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 5,682 (+13)

Inactive/recovered: 5,441 (+4)

Deaths: 105 (0)

Active cases: 136 (+9)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,267 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 2,184 (+4)

Deaths: 38 (0)

Active cases: 45 (-2)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 15,781 (+51)

Inactive/recovered: 15,010 (+33)

Deaths: 283 (0)

Active cases: 488 (+18)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,911 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 1,823 (+3)

Deaths: 49 (0)

Active cases: 39 (+2)

Washington County

Total cases: 13,850 (+45)

Inactive/recovered: 13,166 (+33)

Deaths: 240 (0)

Active cases: 444 (+12)