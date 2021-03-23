140 new COVID cases, 2 new deaths reported in NETN as active cases continue to rise

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 140 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 94 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +18, Greene +9, Hawkins +11, Johnson +6, Sullivan +69, Unicoi +2, and Washington +25.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 725 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 626 new cases.

There have been 51,446 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

Both Sullivan and Unicoi counties saw one new death.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported six new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, eight deaths were reported.

There have been 1,008 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

All seven counties saw an increase in active cases on Tuesday. Change in active cases by county: Carter +13, Greene +4, Hawkins +4, Johnson +5, Sullivan +12, Unicoi +2, and Washington +4.

There are currently 999 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 44 cases from yesterday. The region’s active case count has increased every day for the past seven days and is now at its highest level since about a month ago.

Each of the seven Northeast Tennessee counties in News Channel 11’s viewing area have experienced an increase in active cases over the past seven days.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,459 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 803,104 cases.

The health department also reported 34 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 11,747 deaths.

There are currently 13,537 active cases in Tennessee, up 153 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 777,820 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 803,104 as of March 23, 2021 including 11,747 deaths, 772 current hospitalizations and 777,820 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 9.04%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz89Pj0P. pic.twitter.com/LKHCVIacf2 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 23, 2021

The following data was reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 51,446 (+140)

Inactive/recovered: 49,439 (+94)

Deaths: 1,008 (+2)

Active cases: 999 (44)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,129 (+18)

Inactive/recovered: 5,878 (+5)

Deaths: 155 (0)

Active cases: 96 (+13)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,438 (+9)

Inactive/recovered: 7,209 (+5)

Deaths: 149 (0)

Active cases: 80 (+4)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 5,472 (+11)

Inactive/recovered: 5,253 (+7)

Deaths: 102 (0)

Active cases: 117 (+4)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,210 (+6)

Inactive/recovered: 2,144 (+1)

Deaths: 38 (0)

Active cases: 28 (+5)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 15,129 (+69)

Inactive/recovered: 14,458 (+56)

Deaths: 280 (+1)

Active cases: 391 (+12)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,859 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 1,778 (-1)

Deaths: 48 (+1)

Active cases: 33 (+2)

Washington County

Total cases: 13,209 (+25)

Inactive/recovered: 12,719 (+21)

Deaths: 236 (0)

Active cases: 254 (+4)