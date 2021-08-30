14 new COVID-19 deaths reported in NETN since Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 358 new COVID-19 cases, seven new deaths, and 259 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Monday.

Over the weekend, the region added 1,147 cases and seven new deaths.

Vaccinations

As of today, 208,611 people, or about 41.3% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

Over the past week, 1,448 new vaccinations were reported in the region, a 9% increase from a week ago and a 112% increase from the beginning of the month.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +31, Greene +51, Hawkins +43, Johnson +9, Sullivan +125, Unicoi +5, and Washington +94.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 3,607 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 3,243 new cases.

The region is averaging about 489 new cases per day, the highest average since Dec. 27.

There have been 69,802 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

Cases Among School-Aged Children

Over the past week, there have been 1,283 new cases among 5–18 year-olds. That amounts to 36% of all new cases.

The number of new cases among school-aged children has increased by 7% over the past week and 987% since the beginning of the month.

New Deaths

New deaths by county: Greene +2, Sullivan +4, and Washington +1.

Seven new deaths were reported over the weekend: two in Carter County, one in Greene County, one in Hawkins County, two in Sullivan County, and one in Washington County.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 43 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 20 deaths were reported.

The region is averaging 4.5 new deaths per day, the highest average since Feb. 14.

There have been 1,194 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter 0, Greene +11, Hawkins +15, Johnson +4, Sullivan +41, Unicoi -2, and Washington +23.

Four counties — Carter, Greene, Hawkins, and Sullivan — currently have a record number of active cases.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter +153, Greene +237, Hawkins +147, Johnson +36, Sullivan +364, Unicoi +111, and Washington +247.

After surpassing the previous record-high number of active cases on Friday, Northeast Tennessee’s active case count has continued to push into record territory. There are currently 6,296 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 92 cases from yesterday and up 661 from Friday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 6,537 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,042,123 cases.

The health department also reported 21 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 13,429 deaths.

There are currently 79,462 active cases in Tennessee, the highest number of active cases reported in the state since the pandemic began.

Health officials have reported 949,232 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 69,802 (358)

Inactive/recovered: 62,312 (259)

Deaths: 1,194 (7)

Active cases: 6,296 (92)

Carter County

Total cases: 8,266 (+31)

Inactive/recovered: 7,256 (+31)

Deaths: 179 (0)

Active cases: 831 (0)

Greene County

Total cases: 9,930 (+51)

Inactive/recovered: 8,731 (+38)

Deaths: 178 (+2)

Active cases: 1,021 (+11)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 7,717 (+43)

Inactive/recovered: 6,891 (+28)

Deaths: 130 (0)

Active cases: 696 (+15)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,785 (+9)

Inactive/recovered: 2,566 (+5)

Deaths: 40 (0)

Active cases: 179 (+4)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 21,021 (+125)

Inactive/recovered: 18,768 (+80)

Deaths: 345 (+4)

Active cases: 1,908 (+41)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,456 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 2,171 (+7)

Deaths: 54 (0)

Active cases: 231 (-2)

Washington County

Total cases: 17,627 (+94)

Inactive/recovered: 15,929 (+70)

Deaths: 268 (+1)

Active cases: 1,430 (+23)