132 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths reported in NETN on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 132 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 128 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +28, Greene +8, Hawkins +13, Johnson +7, Sullivan +46, Unicoi +5, and Washington +25.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 956 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 819 new cases.

The 14-day new case rate stands at 126.8, the highest since mid-February.

There have been 53,925 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

New deaths were reported in Greene and Sullivan counties.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported seven new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, three deaths were reported.

There have been 1,028 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter +15, Greene -1, Hawkins -3, Johnson +5, Sullivan +6, Unicoi +2, and Washington -22.

There are currently 1,493 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up two cases from yesterday.

All seven counties have seen an increase in active cases over the past seven days.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,457 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 826,371 cases.

The health department also reported seven new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,022 deaths.

There are currently 13,392 active cases in Tennessee, up 105 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 800,957 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 826,371 as of April 13, 2021 including 12,022 deaths, 822 current hospitalizations and 800,957 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 9.45%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/lzmGd3J9ux — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) April 13, 2021

The following data was reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 53,925 (+132)

Inactive/recovered: 51,404 (+128)

Deaths: 1,028 (+2)

Active cases: 1,493 (2)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,404 (+28)

Inactive/recovered: 6,077 (+13)

Deaths: 156 (0)

Active cases: 171 (+15)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,683 (+8)

Inactive/recovered: 7,385 (+8)

Deaths: 152 (+1)

Active cases: 146 (-1)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 5,725 (+13)

Inactive/recovered: 5,483 (+16)

Deaths: 106 (0)

Active cases: 136 (-3)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,282 (+7)

Inactive/recovered: 2,188 (+2)

Deaths: 38 (0)

Active cases: 56 (+5)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 15,926 (+46)

Inactive/recovered: 15,130 (+39)

Deaths: 285 (+1)

Active cases: 511 (+6)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,928 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 1,830 (+3)

Deaths: 49 (0)

Active cases: 49 (+2)

Washington County

Total cases: 13,977 (+25)

Inactive/recovered: 13,311 (+47)

Deaths: 242 (0)

Active cases: 424 (-22)