13 new COVID deaths over weekend send Southwest VA’s rate much higher

Reported new COVID deaths have soared across Virginia the past few weeks in the wake of the Omicron surge. They’re beginning to rise quickly in Southwest Virginia, which was hit by Omicron’s case surge later than the state’s highly populated areas. (WJHL Photo)

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Reported COVID-19 deaths are rising sharply in Southwest Virginia with 13 reported by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) over the weekend and 27 over the past six days. The seven-day death rate per 100,000 is now 9.5, which is the highest it’s been since early October when reported deaths from the Delta variant surge were being recorded at their highest level.

The nine-county rural region’s new case rate — the “community spread” rate — also remained far higher than Virginia’s as a whole with the gap continuing to widen. The Omicron variant continues to ebb quickly in urban areas but much more slowly in rural ones, where it also arrived later.

New COVID-19 case rates are declining much more slowly in Southwest Virginia than they have statewide as the Omicron variant subsides.

Southwest Virginia’s seven-day rolling average is 1,255 new cases per 100,000 population, which is 2.8 times the state’s current rate of 447. Virginia’s rate has fallen steadily and quickly since peaking at 1,543 on Jan. 13. Southwest Virginia’s peaked at 1,698 on Jan. 26 and has been much slower to decline than the state’s has been.

The 13 recorded new deaths included five in Russell County, four in Tazewell County, one each in Norton and Bristol and one each in Lee and Washington counties. Death reporting lags and isn’t the most effective way to measure trends, but as “date of death” reports catch up with officially reported deaths a public health official said that will likely show actual trends increasing by late January.

In addition to the time it takes from identification of a COVID case to a person’s death, “there’s a whole process the death certificates have to go through before they come to us and are certified and are put into the system,” Mount Rogers Health District Population Health Manager Breanne Forbes Hubbard told News Channel 11.

Statewide, new deaths have been reported at very high rates in February and Forbes Hubbard expects a similar trend to follow in Southwest Virginia. The state rate reached 10.3 per 100,000 Monday which is by far the highest it’s been with the exception of the winter 2021 surge.

Southwest Virginia’s very recent COVID-19 death rate is lower than the state’s, but that has not been the trend in general since last summer. The rate since Sept. 1 is 2.6 times higher in Southwest Virginia than statewide.

“We do expect that these are mostly January and coming will be February deaths,” she said. “They’re not, these aren’t like a big backlog from the summer or something.”

The region reported two new hospitalizations over the weekend — one each in Washington and Wise counties.

Statewide, VDH reported 1,120,538 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Feb. 7.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 1,584,268.

VDH reports there have been 14,224 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of local COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia, with new case numbers on Feb. 7.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 4,064 cases / 209 hospitalizations / 64 deaths (63 new cases, 1 new death)

Buchanan County – 4,264 cases / 185 hospitalizations / 91 deaths (30 new cases)

Dickenson County – 3,011 cases / 70 hospitalizations / 40 deaths (36 new cases)

Lee County – 5,657 cases / 153 hospitalizations / 76 deaths (86 new cases, 1 new death)

Norton – 1,145 cases / 37 hospitalizations / 21 deaths (18 new cases, 1 new death)

Russell County – 6,223 cases / 183 hospitalizations / 91 deaths (99 new cases, 5 new deaths)

Scott County – 5,200 cases / 197 hospitalizations / 95 deaths (65 new cases)

Smyth County – 7,769 cases / 370 hospitalizations / 144 deaths (138 new cases)

Tazewell County – 9,074 cases / 250 hospitalizations / 136 deaths (108 new cases, 4 new deaths)

Washington County, Va. – 12,670 cases / 726 hospitalizations / 194 deaths (187 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Wise County – 9,085 cases / 283 hospitalizations / 162 deaths (137 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

