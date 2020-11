13 new COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 255,720 confirmed cases and 16,051 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, an increase of 1,969 total cases since Wednesday.

The health department also announced 3,297 confirmed deaths, 1,502 current hospitalizations, and 243,492 recovered or inactive cases. More than 3.7 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 271,771 as of November 5, 2020 including 3,509 deaths, 1,502 current hospitalizations and 243,492 inactive/recovered. Percent positive for today is 10.15%. For the full report with additional data, visit https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/MZwIp3vsR9 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) November 5, 2020

Thirteen new deaths were reported in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday: five in Washington County, three each in Johnson and Sullivan counties, and one each in Carter and Greene counties. This comes after a record 15 new deaths were reported on Tuesday.

TDH reported 196 new cases locally: 63 in Washington County, 36 in Carter County, 35 in Sullivan County, 31 in Greene County, 18 in Hawkins County, seven in Johnson County, and six in Unicoi County.

The cumulative positivity rate, which broke 9% yesterday, continues to climb, coming to 9.11% today. pic.twitter.com/SPLxnomn1r — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) November 5, 2020

The health department also reported 289 new inactive or recovered cases in our area.

There are currently 2,446 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 2,552 on Wednesday.

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 1,869 (+36)

Inactive/recovered: 1,535 (+32)

Deaths: 38 (+1)

Active cases: 296 (+3)

Greene County

Total cases: 2,143 (+31)

Inactive/recovered: 1,702 (+39)

Deaths: 58 (+1)

Active cases: 383 (-9)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 1,372 (+18)

Inactive/recovered: 1,192 (+18)

Deaths: 30 (0)

Active cases: 150 (0)

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,252 (+7)

Inactive/recovered: 1,137 (+1)

Deaths: 13 (+3)

Active cases: 102 (+3)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 4,365 (+35)

Inactive/recovered: 3,670 (+106)

Deaths: 61 (+3)

Active cases: 634 (-74)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 541 (+6)

Inactive/recovered: 408 (+10)

Deaths: 7 (0)

Active cases: 126 (-4)

Washington County

Total cases: 4,268 (+63)

Inactive/recovered: 3,441 (+83)

Deaths: 72 (+5)

Active cases: 755 (-25)