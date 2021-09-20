13 new COVID-19 deaths reported in NE Tennessee on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 139 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths, and 319 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Monday.

Since last Friday’s update, the region added 1,050 cases: 587 on Friday, 324 on Saturday, and 139 on Sunday.

There were also 15 deaths: one each on Friday and Saturday and 13 on Sunday.

Northeast Tennessee’s COVID-19 death toll has now surpassed 1,300 deaths.

New Deaths

New deaths reported today by county: Carter +2, Greene +3, Hawkins +3, Sullivan +1, and Washington +4.

New deaths reported since last Friday (three-day total): Carter +2, Greene +3, Hawkins +3, Johnson +1, Sullivan +1, and Washington +5.

Over the past week, Greene and Johnson counties have experienced more new deaths per population than any other county in the seven-county region.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 59 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 32 deaths were reported. That’s the highest seven-day total since early February. The highest was 74 reported for the seven-day period ending on Jan. 10.

There have been 1,313 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +13, Greene +17, Hawkins +37, Johnson +2, Sullivan +41, Unicoi +2, and Washington +27.

New cases reported since last Friday (three-day total): Carter +114, Greene +182, Hawkins +156, Johnson +46, Sullivan +302, Unicoi +43, and Washington +207.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 3,003 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 4,631 new cases.

There have been 81,540 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

On Friday, both Greene and Hawkins counties had quadruple-digit community spread rates. As of today, both counties’ rates have fallen to triple-digits.

Cases Among School-Aged Children

Over the past week, there have been 598 new cases among 5–18 year-olds in Northeast Tennessee. New cases in that age group made up 20% of all new cases reported during that period of time.

As of today, new cases among school-aged children are down 42% from a week ago and down 45% from a month ago.

Active Cases

Active cases have remained on a downward trajectory. After peaking at 6,841 on Sept. 11, active cases have dropped to 5,483.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter -185, Greene -262, Hawkins -134, Johnson -14, Sullivan -225, Unicoi -27, and Washington -367.

Vaccinations

A couple of counties have reached vaccination milestones since Friday’s update. In Carter County, a third of the population is now fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, Unicoi County reached 45% fully vaccinated.

The state also reached a milestone with 45% of Tennesseans now fully vaccinated against the virus.

As of today, 220,703 people, or about 43.6% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There have been 7,926 new vaccinations over the past week. New vaccinations are up 6% from a week ago but down 9% from a month ago.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,681 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,190,689 cases.

The health department also reported 38 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 14,450 deaths.

There are currently 68,410 active cases in Tennessee, down 2,090 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,107,829 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 81,540 (139)

Inactive/recovered: 74,744 (319)

Deaths: 1,313 (13)

Active cases: 5,483 (-193)

Carter County

Total cases: 9,636 (+13)

Inactive/recovered: 8,833 (+34)

Deaths: 196 (+2)

Active cases: 607 (-23)

Greene County

Total cases: 12,040 (+17)

Inactive/recovered: 10,899 (+43)

Deaths: 202 (+3)

Active cases: 939 (-29)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 9,290 (+37)

Inactive/recovered: 8,371 (+47)

Deaths: 142 (+3)

Active cases: 777 (-13)

Johnson County

Total cases: 3,201 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 2,948 (+8)

Deaths: 44 (0)

Active cases: 209 (-6)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 24,389 (+41)

Inactive/recovered: 22,360 (+82)

Deaths: 377 (+1)

Active cases: 1,652 (-42)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,915 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 2,640 (+10)

Deaths: 56 (0)

Active cases: 219 (-8)

Washington County

Total cases: 20,069 (+27)

Inactive/recovered: 18,693 (+95)

Deaths: 296 (+4)

Active cases: 1,080 (-72)