13 new COVID-19 deaths reported in NE Tennessee on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 165,009 confirmed cases and 4,850 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, an increase of 1,622 total cases since Thursday.

The health department also announced 1,957 confirmed deaths, 808 current hospitalizations, and 152,674 recovered or inactive cases. More than 2.4 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Thursday, TDH reported 163,515 confirmed cases and 1,923 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 169,859 as of September 11, 2020 including 2,025 deaths, 808 current hospitalizations and 152,674 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 6.61%.] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/MQmijoDbH2 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) September 11, 2020

Thirteen new deaths were reported Friday in Northeast Tennessee: six in Washington County, five in Greene County, and one each in Carter and Sullivan counties.

TDH also reported 71 new cases in our area: 22 in Washington County, 14 in Sullivan County, 12 in Greene County, 11 in Johnson County, and six each in Carter and Hawkins counties. No new cases were reported in Unicoi County.

Another grim record to report.



Today TDH reported 13 more people have died from COVID-19 in NETN counties, that's the most deaths reported in one day since tracking began in April.



Greene County reported 5, Washington reported 6 and Greene and Carter reported 1 each. pic.twitter.com/KKV9TnQK5H — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) September 11, 2020

Locally, 94 new recoveries were reported.

There are currently 823 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 859 active cases on Thursday.

Active cases fell by 36 to 823 active cases in the region, the lowest since July 19. pic.twitter.com/TibLte0E9Y — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) September 11, 2020

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter County

Total cases: 1,038

Inactive/recovered: 914

Deaths: 25

Active cases: 99 (-7)

Greene County

Total cases: 974

Inactive/recovered: 833

Deaths: 28

Active cases: 113 (-1)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 714

Inactive/recovered: 667

Deaths: 13

Active cases: 34 (-4)

Johnson County

Total cases: 534

Inactive/recovered: 416

Deaths: 2

Active cases: 116 (+8)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 1,928

Inactive/recovered: 1,683

Deaths: 30

Active cases: 215 (-13)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 248

Inactive/recovered: 222

Deaths: 1

Active cases: 25 (-2)

Washington County

Total cases: 1,935

Inactive/recovered: 1,692

Deaths: 22

Active cases: 221 (-17)