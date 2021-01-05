12 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 370 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths, and 590 new inactive or recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday.

Both Sullivan and Greene counties saw four new fatalities while three new deaths were reported in Washington County and one in Carter County.

With 370 new cases, Northeast Tennessee surpassed 40,000 cases on Tuesday.

There are currently 4,560 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 4,792 yesterday.

To date, there have been 40,117 cases and 684 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Statewide, the health department reported 5,399 new coronavirus cases and 99 new deaths.

The health department reported a record-high 3,246 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, up from 3,213 yesterday.

There are currently 71,175 active cases in Tennessee, down from 74,588 yesterday.

To date, there have been 617,649 cases, 7,267 deaths, 14,835 hospitalizations, and 539,207 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 617,649 as of January 5, 2021 including 7,267 deaths, 3,246 current hospitalizations and 539,207 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 20.85%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/71Ivj9U8AJ — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) January 5, 2021

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 4,706 (+41)

Inactive/recovered: 4,061 (+66)

Deaths: 90 (+1)

Active cases: 555 (-26)

Greene County

Total cases: 5,916 (+55)

Inactive/recovered: 5,042 (+106)

Deaths: 102 (+4)

Active cases: 772 (-55)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 3,911 (+44)

Inactive/recovered: 3,266 (+42)

Deaths: 60 (0)

Active cases: 585 (+2)

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,842 (+12)

Inactive/recovered: 1,702 (+9)

Deaths: 28 (0)

Active cases: 112 (+3)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 11,377 (+101)

Inactive/recovered: 10,051 (+172)

Deaths: 192 (+4)

Active cases: 1,134 (-75)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,516 (+11)

Inactive/recovered: 1,304 (+30)

Deaths: 40 (0)

Active cases: 172 (-19)

Washington County

Total cases: 10,849 (+106)

Inactive/recovered: 9,447 (+165)

Deaths: 172 (+3)

Active cases: 1,230 (-62)