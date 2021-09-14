12 new COVID-19 deaths reported in NE Tennessee on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 534 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths, and 821 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday.

New Deaths

New deaths reported today by county: Carter +1, Greene +3, Sullivan +6, and Washington +2.

With 12 new deaths reported, today marks the largest single-day increase in fatalities since Feb. 1.

Greene County leads the seven-county region in deaths over the past week per 100,000 people.

The region’s 7-day death rate per 100,000 people is above both the state and national rates.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 36 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 31 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,266 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Cases

New cases today by county: Carter +67, Greene +76, Hawkins +79, Johnson +16, Sullivan +195, Unicoi +27, and Washington +74.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 4,137 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 4,351 new cases.

The seven-county region has gained more COVID-19 cases in the past 30 days (16,248) than in any other 30-day period since the pandemic began.

There have been 79,024 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission based on CDC community transmission indicators, with Greene and Hawkins having the highest spread rates in Northeast Tennessee.

Active Cases

There are currently 6,372 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 299 cases from yesterday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 216,997 people, or about 42.9% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

Unicoi County reached a milestone Tuesday: half of the county’s population has now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. It is only the second county in Northeast Tennessee (Washington is the other) to reach that milestone. However, Sullivan County is on the verge of reaching 50% with at least one dose.

There have been 8,097 new vaccinations over the past week. New vaccinations are down 8% from a week ago but up 6% from a month ago.

Statewide Hospitalizations

Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped by nearly 5% after reaching a record high late last week.

There are currently about 3,654 hospitalizations, according to the state health department.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 5,770 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,160,055 cases.

The health department also reported 128 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 14,137 deaths.

There are currently 80,521 active cases in Tennessee, down 5,703 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,065,397 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 79,024 (534)

Inactive/recovered: 71,386 (821)

Deaths: 1,266 (12)

Active cases: 6,372 (-299)

Carter County

Total cases: 9,338 (+67)

Inactive/recovered: 8,419 (+95)

Deaths: 190 (+1)

Active cases: 729 (-29)

Greene County

Total cases: 11,638 (+76)

Inactive/recovered: 10,313 (+144)

Deaths: 193 (+3)

Active cases: 1,132 (-71)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 8,955 (+79)

Inactive/recovered: 7,929 (+102)

Deaths: 136 (0)

Active cases: 890 (-23)

Johnson County

Total cases: 3,090 (+16)

Inactive/recovered: 2,845 (+31)

Deaths: 41 (0)

Active cases: 204 (-15)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 23,605 (+195)

Inactive/recovered: 21,418 (+233)

Deaths: 365 (+6)

Active cases: 1,822 (-44)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,815 (+27)

Inactive/recovered: 2,512 (+26)

Deaths: 56 (0)

Active cases: 247 (+1)

Washington County

Total cases: 19,583 (+74)

Inactive/recovered: 17,950 (+190)

Deaths: 285 (+2)

Active cases: 1,348 (-118)