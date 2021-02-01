12 new COVID-19 deaths, 43 new cases reported in NETN on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 43 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths, and 97 new inactive or recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Monday.

Both Greene and Sullivan counties reported six new deaths each.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 68 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 55 deaths were reported.

With 123 deaths reported over the past 14 days, we are currently in the deadliest 14-day stretch of the pandemic for Northeast Tennessee.

However, today’s 43 new cases is well below the average of 156.6 new daily cases reported for the current 14-day day period.

Over the past seven days, the region has seen 997 new cases, compared to 1,196 new cases during the previous seven-day period.

There are currently 1,716 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 66 from yesterday.

The 7-day positivity rate is currently 11.18%.

To date, there have been 46,567 cases, 888 deaths, and 43,963 recoveries reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

Statewide, the health department reported 1,326 new cases and 103 new deaths.

Over the past seven days, Tennessee has added 18,760 new cases. During the prior seven-day period, 22,676 new cases were reported.

The state has reported 783 deaths over the last seven days. During the previous seven-day period, 540 deaths were reported.

There are currently 34,272 active cases in Tennessee, down 644 from yesterday.

The health department reported 1,562 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, down 12 from yesterday.

The state’s 7-day positivity rate stands at 10.49%.

To date, there have been 729,187 cases, 9,753 deaths, 17,172 hospitalizations, and 685,162 recoveries reported in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 729,187 as of February 1, 2021 including 9,753 deaths, 1,562 current hospitalizations and 685,162 inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 10.69%. Full report with additional data at https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/Ke9dxSuQGv — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) February 1, 2021

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 5,319 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 5,021 (+12)

Deaths: 132 (0)

Active cases: 166 (-10)

Greene County

Total cases: 6,893 (+10)

Inactive/recovered: 6,521 (+21)

Deaths: 127 (+6)

Active cases: 245 (-17)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 4,797 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 4,435 (+12)

Deaths: 84 (0)

Active cases: 278 (-8)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,099 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 2,002 (+4)

Deaths: 36 (0)

Active cases: 61 (-3)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 13,299 (+18)

Inactive/recovered: 12,554 (+31)

Deaths: 243 (+6)

Active cases: 502 (-19)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,723 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 1,633 (+1)

Deaths: 47 (0)

Active cases: 43 (0)

Washington County

Total cases: 12,437 (+7)

Inactive/recovered: 11,797 (+16)

Deaths: 219 (0)

Active cases: 421 (-9)