119 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported in NETN on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 119 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 138 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +13, Greene +8, Hawkins +25, Johnson +1, Sullivan +44, Unicoi +7, and Washington +21.

Today makes three straight days of 100 or more new cases. Yesterday, 224 new cases were reported but the state health department said some of those cases may have come from a data backlog.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 769 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 924 new cases.

There have been 55,161 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

One new death was reported Friday in Hawkins County.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported three new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, eight deaths were reported.

There have been 1,033 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter -7, Greene -10, Hawkins +7, Johnson -1, Sullivan +5, Unicoi -1, and Washington -13.

There are currently 1,545 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 20 cases from yesterday.

Hawkins and Sullivan are the only counties that have experienced an increase in active cases over the past seven days. Yesterday, Johnson County was among them.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,208 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 841,049 cases.

The health department also reported 12 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,142 deaths.

There are currently 13,917 active cases in Tennessee, down three from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 814,990 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 55,161 (+119)

Inactive/recovered: 52,583 (+138)

Deaths: 1,033 (+1)

Active cases: 1,545 (-20)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,515 (+13)

Inactive/recovered: 6,207 (+20)

Deaths: 156 (0)

Active cases: 152 (-7)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,785 (+8)

Inactive/recovered: 7,517 (+18)

Deaths: 152 (0)

Active cases: 116 (-10)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 5,866 (+25)

Inactive/recovered: 5,601 (+17)

Deaths: 107 (+1)

Active cases: 158 (+7)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,346 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 2,238 (+2)

Deaths: 38 (0)

Active cases: 70 (-1)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 16,362 (+44)

Inactive/recovered: 15,460 (+39)

Deaths: 287 (0)

Active cases: 615 (+5)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,975 (+7)

Inactive/recovered: 1,872 (+8)

Deaths: 49 (0)

Active cases: 54 (-1)

Washington County

Total cases: 14,312 (+21)

Inactive/recovered: 13,688 (+34)

Deaths: 244 (0)

Active cases: 380 (-13)