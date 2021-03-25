117 new COVID cases, no new deaths reported in NETN Thursday as active cases continue to rise

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 117 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, and 83 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +11, Greene +10, Hawkins +5, Johnson +3, Sullivan +40, Unicoi +4, and Washington +44.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 734 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 612 new cases.

There have been 51,656 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

No new deaths were reported in the region.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported five new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, eight deaths were reported.

There have been 1,009 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter +2, Greene -1, Hawkins -8, Johnson +1, Sullivan +14, Unicoi +1, and Washington +25.

There are currently 1,042 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 34 cases from yesterday. This marks the ninth day that active cases have increased.

Yesterday, the region’s active case count entered quadruple digits for the first time in about a month.

All seven Northeast Tennessee counties in News Channel 11’s coverage area have seen an increase in active cases over the past seven days.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,519 new cases statewide, raising the state’s total to 806,011 cases.

The health department also reported four new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 11,796 deaths.

There are currently 13,777 active cases in Tennessee, up 229 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 780,438 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 806,011 as of March 25, 2021 including 11,796 deaths, 815 current hospitalizations and 780,438 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 6.49%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/pYSiDDF0Z0 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 25, 2021

The following data was reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 51,656 (+117)

Inactive/recovered: 49,605 (+83)

Deaths: 1,009 (0)

Active cases: 1,042 (34)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,144 (+11)

Inactive/recovered: 5,893 (+9)

Deaths: 155 (0)

Active cases: 96 (+2)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,454 (+10)

Inactive/recovered: 7,226 (+11)

Deaths: 149 (0)

Active cases: 79 (-1)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 5,495 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 5,276 (+13)

Deaths: 102 (0)

Active cases: 117 (-8)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,215 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 2,147 (+2)

Deaths: 38 (0)

Active cases: 30 (+1)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 15,191 (+40)

Inactive/recovered: 14,522 (+26)

Deaths: 280 (0)

Active cases: 389 (+14)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,865 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 1,785 (+3)

Deaths: 49 (0)

Active cases: 31 (+1)

Washington County

Total cases: 13,292 (+44)

Inactive/recovered: 12,756 (+19)

Deaths: 236 (0)

Active cases: 300 (+25)