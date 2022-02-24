RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia continues to report a high number of COVID-19 deaths as recent deaths from the Omicron variant surge are certified, according to Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data. The region’s new COVID-19 case rate also remains far above the state average.

The nine-county region reported seven COVID-19 deaths Thursday after reporting seven Wednesday as well. Over the two-day period that included four deaths in Tazewell County, two each in Dickenson and Wise counties and one each in Buchanan, Lee, Scott, Washington and Smyth counties as well as one in Bristol.

The statewide totals reported were the highest in more than a week, with 108 Wednesday and 102 Thursday. Death reporting lags, so those are likely from deaths that occurred one to three weeks ago.

Southwest Virginia’s new COVID-19 case rate is down to about a third of its peak but remains far higher than the state rate. (WJHL Photo)

A total of 221 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday. Southwest Virginia’s seven-day rate of new cases per 100,000 is 542, which is more than three times the state average of 174. Smyth County has the region’s highest current case rate at 738 with Washington County (including Bristol) the lowest at 394.

Southwest Virginia also continues to report new COVID-19 hospitalizations, with nine reported Wednesday and six Thursday. Of the 15 total, two each were reported in Norton, Bristol, and Smyth, Lee and Wise counties. One hospitalization was reported in Dickenson, Russell, Scott, Tazewell and Washington counties.

Since Sept. 1 the COVID-19 death rate per 100,000 is 190 in Southwest Virginia, which is two-and-a-half times the rate of 76 statewide. Since the first of the year, 179 additional COVID deaths have been reported in the region of 285,000 people.

Statewide, VDH reported 1,165,816 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Feb. 24.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 1,634,851.

VDH reports there have been 15,270 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of local COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia, with new case numbers on Feb. 24. (New deaths and hospitalizations cover two days)

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 4,320 cases / 214 hospitalizations / 68 deaths (5 new cases, 1 new hospitalization 1 new death)

Buchanan County – 4,632 cases / 189 hospitalizations / 96 deaths (25 new cases, 1 new death)

Dickenson County – 3,239 cases / 72 hospitalizations / 43 deaths (11 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 2 new deaths)

Lee County – 6,111 cases / 159 hospitalizations / 83 deaths (31 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 1 new death)

Norton – 1,282 cases / 40 hospitalizations / 22 deaths (7 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations)

Russell County – 6,693 cases / 188 hospitalizations / 96 deaths (22 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Scott County – 5,644 cases / 201 hospitalizations / 99 deaths (6 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Smyth County – 8,545 cases / 382 hospitalizations / 159 deaths (39 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 1 new death)

Tazewell County – 9,843 cases / 254 hospitalizations / 151 deaths (27 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 4 new deaths)

Washington County, Va. – 13,508 cases / 732 hospitalizations / 204 deaths (23 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Wise County – 9,990 cases / 291 hospitalizations / 177 deaths (33 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 2 new deaths)

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.