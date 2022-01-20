1,131 new COVID cases smash SW Virginia record – region’s case rate shoots past state’s

Southwest Virginia reported a record number of new COVID cases Thursday and its community spread rate moved higher than Virginia’s statewide rate for the first time in a month. (WJHL Photo)

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia shattered its single-day new COVID-19 case record Thursday and moved well past the state in seven-day case spread, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported.

The nine-county region reported 1,131 new cases and its seven-day rolling average of new cases rose from 1,212 Wednesday to 1,398. Virginia saw its case rate continue to decline and it moved lower than Southwest Virginia’s for the first time in a month — dropping from 1,226 to 1,177.

Southwest Virginia also reported six of the state’s 18 new COVID deaths Thursday and now has a population-adjusted COVID death rate in January that’s five times higher than the state’s.

The new deaths reported included four in Washington County and two in Bristol. Since Jan. 1, Southwest Virginia has totaled 15.5 reported COVID deaths per 100,000 and Virginia has reported 3.1. That represents 45 deaths in Southwest Virginia and 266 in Virginia.

New COVID deaths are five times the rate of Virginia’s on a population-adjusted basis in January.

As the Omicron variant has continued surging in later-hit Southwest Virginia, case numbers have begun to drop statewide.

Virginia’s seven-day rate peaked one week ago at 1,543 per 100,000 and has dropped by 24% in the past week. Southwest Virginia’s rate, meanwhile, has increased 46% during the same period from 960 a week ago.

Seven of the nine counties have spread rates higher than the state’s at this point, with Washington County (including Bristol) highest at 1,591. Washington County and Bristol combined to record 259 cases Thursday.

Six new COVID hospitalizations were also reported in Southwest Virginia: three in Washington County, two in Tazewell County and one in Lee County.

The region continues to have vaccination rates far below the state and national averages.

Statewide, VDH reported 1,025,033 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Jan. 20.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 1,434,686.

VDH reports there have been 13,233 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of local COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia, with new case numbers on Jan. 20:

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 3,352 cases / 208 hospitalizations / 61 deaths (69 new cases, 2 new deaths)

Buchanan County – 3,742 cases / 181 hospitalizations / 90 deaths (64 new cases)

Dickenson County – 2,594 cases / 68 hospitalizations / 40 deaths (51 new cases)

Lee County – 4,686 cases / 150 hospitalizations / 72 deaths (96 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Norton – 956 cases / 37 hospitalizations / 20 deaths (33 new cases)

Russell County – 5,378 cases / 180 hospitalizations / 80 deaths (108 new cases)

Scott County – 4,433 cases / 193 hospitalizations / 93 deaths (123 new cases)

Smyth County – 6,494 cases / 364 hospitalizations / 142 deaths (122 new cases)

Tazewell County – 7,807 cases / 244 hospitalizations / 126 deaths (140 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations)

Washington County, Va. – 10,844 cases / 717 hospitalizations / 190 deaths (179 new cases, 3 new hospitalizations, 4 new deaths)

Wise County – 7,633 cases / 274 hospitalizations / 154 deaths (146 new cases)

