112 new COVID cases, 3 new deaths reported in NETN on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 112 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths, and 129 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +9, Greene +7, Hawkins +16, Johnson +1, Sullivan +58, Unicoi +9, and Washington +12.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 748 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 913 new cases.

There have been 48,769 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

All three new deaths were reported in Sullivan County.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 20 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 29 deaths were reported.

There have been 965 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

There are currently 1,056 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 20 cases from yesterday.

Active cases have declined for two straight days after a slight increase on Wednesday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,372 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 762,673 cases. This snaps a three-day streak of fewer than 1,000 daily cases.

The health department also reported seven new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 11,064 deaths.

There are currently 17,457 active cases in Tennessee, down 996 cases from yesterday. Active cases have declined for 12 straight days.

Current hospitalizations fell to 973, the first time this metric has dipped below 1,000 since late October.

Health officials have reported 734,152 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 762,673 as of February 19, 2021 including 11,064 deaths, 973 current hospitalizations and 734,152 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 10.38%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/miVoTyU14n — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) February 19, 2021

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 48,769 (+112)

Inactive/recovered: 46,748 (+129)

Deaths: 965 (+3)

Active cases: 1,056 (-20)

Carter County

Total cases: 5,886 (+9)

Inactive/recovered: 5,620 (+15)

Deaths: 150 (0)

Active cases: 116 (-6)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,220 (+7)

Inactive/recovered: 6,950 (+11)

Deaths: 142 (0)

Active cases: 128 (-4)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 5,109 (+16)

Inactive/recovered: 4,847 (+15)

Deaths: 91 (0)

Active cases: 171 (+1)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,137 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 2,084 (+6)

Deaths: 37 (0)

Active cases: 16 (-5)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 14,041 (+58)

Inactive/recovered: 13,420 (+54)

Deaths: 271 (+3)

Active cases: 350 (+1)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,778 (+9)

Inactive/recovered: 1,682 (+3)

Deaths: 47 (0)

Active cases: 49 (+6)

Washington County

Total cases: 12,598 (+12)

Inactive/recovered: 12,145 (+25)

Deaths: 227 (0)

Active cases: 226 (-13)