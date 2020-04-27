107 employees temporarily laid off at Dentsply Sirona in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A dental supply company in Johnson City has temporarily laid off 107 employees, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

According to a WARN Notice from TDLWD, Dentsply Sirona dba JCM International, Inc.’s temporary layoff took effect on April 6, but the notice was not posted until April 24.

107 employees are affected by the layoff.

TDLWD’s Dislocated Workers Unit was notified on April 15.

