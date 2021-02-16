103 new COVID cases, 2 new deaths reported in NETN on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 103 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 189 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +16, Greene +11, Hawkins +13, Johnson +2, Sullivan +49, Unicoi +1, and Washington +11.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 929 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 792 new cases.

There have been 48,452 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

New deaths by county: Carter 0, Greene +1, Hawkins 0, Johnson 0, Sullivan +1, Unicoi 0, and Washington 0.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 21 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 34 deaths were reported.

There have been 951 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

There are currently 1,083 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 88 cases from yesterday.

The number of active cases has declined for five days in a row now and is close to dipping below the 1,000-case mark for the first time since early October.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 962 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 759,523 cases. That’s much lower than the 2,012 daily cases the state has averaged over the past 14 days.

The health department also reported 17 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 10,954 deaths.

There are currently 21,659 active cases in Tennessee, down 1,934 cases from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 726,910 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 759,523 as of February 16, 2021 including 10,954 deaths, 1,106 current hospitalizations and 726,910 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 8.87%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/UHt7pze0kr — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) February 16, 2021

The following data was reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 48,452 (+103)

Inactive/recovered: 46,418 (+189)

Deaths: 951 (+2)

Active cases: 1,083 (-88)

Carter County

Total cases: 5,854 (+16)

Inactive/recovered: 5,574 (+18)

Deaths: 147 (0)

Active cases: 133 (-2)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,197 (+11)

Inactive/recovered: 6,917 (+22)

Deaths: 141 (+1)

Active cases: 139 (-12)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 5,064 (+13)

Inactive/recovered: 4,797 (+26)

Deaths: 91 (0)

Active cases: 176 (-13)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,135 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 2,074 (+8)

Deaths: 37 (0)

Active cases: 24 (-6)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 13,914 (+49)

Inactive/recovered: 13,299 (+81)

Deaths: 264 (+1)

Active cases: 351 (-33)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,754 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 1,676 (0)

Deaths: 46 (0)

Active cases: 32 (+1)

Washington County

Total cases: 12,534 (+11)

Inactive/recovered: 12,081 (+34)

Deaths: 225 (0)

Active cases: 228 (-23)