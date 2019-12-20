Rare home video of 1989 John Sevier fire reveals tragedy, heroism on a deadly Christmas Eve

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Christmas Eve will mark 30 years since a fire claimed the life of 16 people at the John Sevier Center in downtown.

Over the course of the last few months, News Channel 11 has delved into the events that unfolded on December 24, 1989, interviewing first responders on scene, bystanders, and those who lost loved ones on Christmas Eve.

During the work on this newly premiered documentary on WJHL.com, our crew uncovered video of the fire- never seen by the public.

The video was recorded by Gail Campbell, who was the Johnson City Public Library interim director at the time of the fire.

