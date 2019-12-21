Family of those lost in Christmas Eve 1989 John Sevier Center fire recall tragedy

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – 30 years ago this Christmas Eve, the holiday season turned tragic as 16 people died in a fire at the John Sevier Center in Downtown Johnson City. The memories of those victims have not dimmed in the decades since that tragic night.

News Channel 11’s Josh Smith got a chance to sit down with one of those interviewed in the documentary, Theresa Greer. She is the granddaughter of Juanita Ward, who died in the fire.

Greer describes the scene she witnessed that tragic night 30 years ago.

Also, watch the full documentary now available online.