Dept. of Labor: 22,482 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 22,482 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 12,643 claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on October 3 along with Tennessee’s 9,839.

According to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the week ending on October 3 saw 37 more new claims filed than the week before.

Since March 15, 871,580 Tennesseans have filed for unemployment, according to the department.

In Northeast Tennessee, 554 new claims for unemployment were filed for the week ending on September 26.

COUNTY INITIAL CONTINUING Sullivan 214 2174 Washington 107 1,679 Carter 46 543 Greene 98 1,332 Hawkins 84 689 Unicoi 11 182 Johnson 19 182

In Virginia, the DOL reports an increase in new unemployment claims filed.

The prior week, 9,377 new claims were filed.

