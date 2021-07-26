Simone Biles, Elizabethton-native Brody Malone lead USA Gymnastics in qualifying

TOKYO, Japan (WJHL) – Team USA continues its march to Gold in the Olympic gymnastics events, with two strong faces of the sport.

On the women’s side, Simone Biles looked to be a step behind her ridiculous pace set in the 2016 Rio Olympics, but still showed out with the top score in the all-around routine. She qualified for the individual finals in all-around and beam routines.

The team still qualified for the final, but actually finished second to Russia. The slate is wiped clean heading into the final so Team USA still has as good a shot as any to win Gold, but it looks to be with a closer margin than anticipated.

On the men’s side, Johnson City/Elizabethton-native Brody Malone showed out for the U.S. in his qualifying action late Saturday night. His top score on vault helped fuel his team to reach the all-around final, which is early this week.

In addition, he qualified individually for the high bar and all-around finals. The individual all-around competition is Wednesday and high bar is next Tuesday, so Malone will be sticking around in Tokyo for quite a while.