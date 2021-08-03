Milligan cyclist Megan Jastrab brings home bronze medal as part of USA Cycling

IZU, JAPAN – AUGUST 03: (L-R) Bronze medalists Chloe Dygert, Megan Jastrab, Jennifer Valente, Emma White of Team United States, pose on the podium during the medal ceremony during the Women’s team pursuit finals of the Track Cycling on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Izu Velodrome on August 03, 2021 in Izu, Japan. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

TOKYO, Japan (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities was represented by Milligan University’s own Megan Jastrab as she helped USA Cycling bring home a bronze medal in the Women’s Team Pursuit Tuesday.

According to a release from Milligan Athletics, Jastrab helped set a national record in Women’s Team Pursuit in Tokyo.

Jastrab was an alternate in the qualifying round, in which the U.S. placed third. The release states she participated in the first round and medal round against Great Britain and Canada.

During the first round, Jastrab and teammates Jennifer Valente, Emma White and Chloé Dygert set America’s record in the event with a time of 4:07.562.

Ultimately, Great Britain broke the world record with a time of 4:06.748 and advanced to the gold medal round.

USA Cycling went head-to-head with Canada for the bronze medal, and the team earned its second medal of the games.

According to Milligan’s release, Jastrab was the youngest member of the bronze-winning team at 19 years old.

“Jastrab is the first Olympic medalist in Milligan University history,” the release states. “She also made history as the first current undergraduate student to appear in the Olympic Games and the first to compete for Team USA.”

Jastrab and Valente will compete again Friday at 4:15 a.m. during the “first-ever Olympic running of the Women’s Madison,” the release states.