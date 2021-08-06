Japan 2020: Milligan’s Megan Jastrab places in Cycling event

IZU, JAPAN – AUGUST 03: Megan Jastrab of Team United States celebrates winning a bronze medal during the Women’s team pursuit finals, bronze medal of the Track Cycling on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Izu Velodrome on August 03, 2021 in Izu, Japan. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

TOKYO, Japan (WJHL) — Milligan University student-athlete Megan Jastrab and her USA Cycling teammate Jennifer Valente placed ninth in the inaugural running of the Women’s Madison at the 2020 Olympic Games.

The Madison consists of two-rider teams, with one member racing actively as the other recovers before switching spots.

Jastrab broke a few records in Japan — she made Milligan University history as the first current student-athlete to compete in the Olympics, the first to earn an Olympic medal and the first to compete for team USA.

Nationally, Jastrab is the first American woman to record a point in the Olympic Madison when she finished fourth in the third sprint at 90 laps to go.

The United States finished ninth among 15 counties.

Both Jastrab and Valente collected a bronze medal earlier in the week alongside Emma White and Chole Dygert in the Women’s Team Pursuit.