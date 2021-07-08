Former Tusculum player in awe of his selection to U.S. Olympic baseball team

TUSCULUM, Tenn. (WJHL) – Former Tusculum University pitcher Brandon Dickson knows his way around Japan; he even speaks the language. That should come in handy at the end of the month when he returns for the Tokyo Olympics as a member of the U.S. Olympic team.

Dickson spent one season on the Pioneer baseball team and is now a member of the Triple-A affiliate in Memphis for the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 36-year-old Dickson spent eight seasons in Japan, and now he’s one of 12 pitchers on the U.S. Olympic team seeking its third gold medal.

Dickson spoke with News Channel 11 and said it feels surreal because representing his country is a dream come true.

“It’s like a dream on top of a dream,” Dickson said. “It’s something I wanted to do, but I never thought it would be a reality. You know, playing in the big leagues was also a dream and that became a reality, and then this was almost like an unachievable thing, something that was out there but you couldn’t get to it. But now that it is coming to fruition, I don’t know how to explain it, and I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to explain it.”