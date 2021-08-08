Former King wrestler Sarah Hildebrandt wins bronze in Team USA finals

TOKYO (WJHL) – Sarah Hildebrandt wrestled for the King University wrestling program from 2012-2015, winning multiple WCWA national championship awards. She trained for years to make the Olympics for Team USA, and now she’s an Olympic Medalist!

Hildebrandt won her bronze medal match on Saturday, defeating Oksana Livach of Ukraine by technical superiority, 21-1 in the 53 kg/116.5 lbs. weight class.

The Granger, Indiana native looked destined for gold after winning her first two matches in the wrestling tournament, but lost in Friday’s semifinal which bumped her down to the bronze medal match.

She won three of her four matches by technical superiority, putting on a clinic on her way to becoming a medalist. She won the 9th medal for Team USA wrestling, and four of the six Americans to win medals were women.

The King University wrestling program grew to prominence as one of the first successful women’s wrestling program, and has a number of impressive alumni. Now, they add an Olympic Medalist to the program’s esteemed history.