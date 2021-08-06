Former King University women’s wrestler to fight for bronze Saturday

GETTY IMAGES: Sarah Hildebrandt celebrates at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games on August 8, 2019 in Lima, Peru.

TOKYO, Japan (WJHL) — Former King University women’s wrestler Sarah Hildebrandt made her Olympic debut Friday, winning her first two matches and advancing to the finals.

The 2018 World silver medalist opened with an 11-0 technical fall victory over 2017 World bronze medalist Evan Demirhan of Turkey.

Hildebrandt then squared off with 2020 European champion Miglena Selishka of Bulgaria, earning the 12-2 technical fall and advancing to the semifinals.

Friday evening in Tokyo, which is early morning hours stateside, Hildebrandt took a 7-0 lead and later advanced to the final with the 10-7 victory.

She’s set to wrestle for bronze Saturday morning at 7 a.m. ET.